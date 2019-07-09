Gomez, Castellano carry NW Arkansas to 2-1 win over Arkansas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Angelo Castellano doubled and singled, and Ofreidy Gomez allowed just three hits over seven innings as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals beat the Arkansas Travelers 2-1 on Tuesday.

Gomez (6-6) allowed one run while striking out seven and walking two to get the win.

NW Arkansas went up 2-0 in the third after Meibrys Viloria hit an RBI single, scoring Gabriel Cancel.

The Travelers cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Donnie Walton hit an RBI single, scoring Mike Ahmed.

Justus Sheffield (2-1) went six innings, allowing two runs and eight hits to take the hard-luck loss in the Texas League game. He also struck out five and walked two.

Despite the loss, Arkansas is 13-7 against NW Arkansas this season.