Shannon leads Kane County to 3-2 win over South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Zack Shannon hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Kane County Cougars to a 3-2 win over the South Bend Cubs on Wednesday.

The home run by Shannon scored Geraldo Perdomo to give the Cougars a 3-1 lead.

The Cubs cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Andy Weber hit an RBI double, scoring Clayton Daniel.

Kane County right-hander Matt Tabor (3-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Brailyn Marquez (3-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game after giving up three runs and six hits over 4 1/3 innings.

Luke Reynolds homered and singled for the Cubs.