Guerrero’s run leads Kingsport to 9-8 win over Princeton

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) -- Gregory Guerrero and Cristopher Pujols scored on an error in the fifth inning to help the Kingsport Mets secure a 9-8 victory over the Princeton Rays on Friday.

The error started the scoring in a six-run inning and tied the game 2-2. Later in the inning, Kingsport took the lead when Sebastian Espino and L.A. Woodard scored on an error and then added to it when Francisco Alvarez and Andres Regnault hit RBI singles.

The Mets later tacked on three runs in the seventh when Regnault hit a sacrifice fly and Pujols hit a two-run triple to secure the victory.

Princeton saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jhosner Vargas hit an RBI single in the eighth inning and Luis Leon hit a two-run double in the ninth to help cut the Kingsport lead to 9-8.

Kingsport southpaw Cesar Loaiza (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Taj Bradley (0-3) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and three hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Leon doubled twice and singled, scoring three runs while driving in two for the Rays. Gionti Turner homered and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.