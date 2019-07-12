Hernandez’s homer leads Saltillo to 8-6 win over Yucatan

SALTILLO, Mexico (AP) -- Josuan Hernandez hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning, leading the Saraperos de Saltillo to an 8-6 win over the Leones de Yucatan on Friday.

The home run by Hernandez scored Dariel Alvarez and Jose Manuel Orozco to give the Saraperos an 8-5 lead.

In the top of the ninth, Yucatan cut into the lead on a wild pitch that scored Walter Ibarra.

Jose Pina (2-3) got the win with two innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Ronald Belisario (3-6) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Several Leones chipped in at the plate, as five players recorded at least two hits.