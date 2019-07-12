Roby’s double leads Salem-Keizer to 11-8 win over Eugene

KEIZER, Ore. (AP) -- Sean Roby hit a three-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes to an 11-8 win over the Eugene Emeralds on Friday.

The double by Roby came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Volcanoes an 8-6 lead. Later in the inning, Franklin Labour hit an RBI double, bringing home Roby.

The Volcanoes later tacked on a run in both the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Tyler Flores hit an RBI triple, while Ricardo Genoves hit an RBI double in the seventh.

Tyler Schimpf (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Bryan King (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Salem-Keizer took advantage of some erratic Eugene pitching, drawing a season-high 10 walks in its victory.

In the losing effort, Eugene got contributions throughout its order, as five players picked up at least a pair of hits. Jake Slaughter singled twice, scoring two runs.