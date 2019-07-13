Teheran, Braves to take on Lucchesi, Padres

Atlanta Braves (55-37, first in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (45-46, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Julio Teheran (5-6, 3.76 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 91 strikeouts) Padres: Joey Lucchesi (7-4, 3.94 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 92 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE:

The Padres are 23-25 in home games. San Diego has hit 140 home runs as a team this season. Hunter Renfroe leads the club with 27, averaging one every 9.9 at-bats.

The Braves are 27-18 on the road. Atlanta has hit 146 home runs this season, seventh in the majors. Freddie Freeman leads the club with 23, averaging one every 15.6 at-bats. The Braves won the last meeting 5-3. Dallas Keuchel secured his third victory and Josh Donaldson went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs for Atlanta. Dinelson Lamet registered his second loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Renfroe leads the Padres with 27 home runs and is batting .250. Fernando Tatis Jr. has 14 hits and is batting .341 over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Freeman leads the Braves with 50 extra base hits and is slugging .579. Donaldson is 8-for-33 with two doubles, five home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .232 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Braves: 7-3, .266 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: 10-day IL (forearm), Robert Stock: 10-day IL (bicep), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 60-day IL (quad).

Braves Injuries: Darren O'Day: 60-day IL (forearm), Kevin Gausman: 10-day IL (foot), Grant Dayton: 10-day IL (toe), Ender Inciarte: 10-day IL (lumbar strain).