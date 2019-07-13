Wisdom hits walk-off homer, Nashville beats New Orleans 3-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Patrick Wisdom hit a walk-off solo homer with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Nashville Sounds defeated the New Orleans Baby Cakes 3-2 on Saturday.

New Orleans took a 2-0 lead after Eddy Alvarez hit an RBI double in the first inning and Austin Dean hit a solo home run in the sixth. Nashville answered in the bottom of the inning when Scott Heineman and Matt Davidson hit solo home runs.

Both Nashville starter Tim Dillard and New Orleans starter Cody Poteet delivered strong pitching performances. Dillard went six innings, allowing two runs and four hits. He also struck out nine and walked one. Poteet allowed two runs and nine hits over 6 1/3 innings. He also struck out three and walked one.

David Carpenter (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Brian Moran (2-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Wisdom homered and singled in the win.

Dean homered and singled for the Baby Cakes.