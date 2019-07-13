Sports
Santa, Perez and Grosse lead AZL Mariners in win
GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Kevin Santa had four hits, while Nolan Perez and Cody Grosse had four and three, respectively, as the AZL Mariners topped the AZL Indians Red 9-6 on Sunday.
Santa homered and singled three times, driving home five runs and scoring a couple. N. Perez doubled twice and singled twice.
AZL Mariners started the scoring in the first inning when Santa hit a two-run home run.
AZL Indians Red answered in the bottom of the frame when Yainer Diaz hit a two-run home run to tie it up.
The AZL Mariners took the lead for good in the second when Santa hit an RBI single, scoring Cesar Trejo.
Brayan Perez (4-0) got the win in relief while AZL Indians Red starter Brauny Munoz (1-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.
For the AZL Indians Red, Jordan Brown doubled and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home.
