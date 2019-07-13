Payton leads Las Vegas to 13-9 win over Salt Lake

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Mark Payton hit three home runs and drove in five runs, as the Las Vegas Aviators defeated the Salt Lake Bees 13-9 on Saturday.

Payton hit a two-run shot in the second, a two-run shot in the fifth and a solo shot in the eighth. Sheldon Neuse homered and doubled twice, scoring three runs in the win.

Kyle Finnegan (1-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Salt Lake starter Jaime Barria (3-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

In the losing effort, Jared Walsh had four hits, while Wilfredo Tovar and Taylor Ward had four and three, respectively.