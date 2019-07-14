Stroman, Blue Jays to face Tanaka, Yankees

Toronto Blue Jays (35-58, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (58-32, first in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Marcus Stroman (5-9, 3.18 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 81 strikeouts) Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka (5-5, 3.86 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

The Yankees are 30-10 against AL East opponents. New York has hit 149 home runs this season, fifth in the American League. Edwin Encarnacion leads the team with 25, averaging one every 12.5 at-bats.

The Blue Jays are 13-22 against AL East Division opponents. Toronto has hit 128 home runs as a team this season. Randal Grichuk leads the team with 15, averaging one every 22.2 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Encarnacion leads the Yankees with 35 extra base hits and is batting .217. Aaron Hicks is 13-for-38 with five doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 15 home runs home runs and is slugging .414. Danny Jansen is 11-for-30 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .277 batting average, 4.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .256 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by four runs

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 60-day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (knee), Cameron Maybin: 10-day IL (calf), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 60-day IL (calf), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum).

Blue Jays Injuries: Ryan Tepera: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), Clayton Richard: day-to-day (lat tightness), Elvis Luciano: 60-day IL (elbow), Edwin Jackson: 10-day IL (back), Ken Giles: day-to-day (elbow), Clay Buchholz: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).