Carreon, Ortiz lead the way for Puebla

PUEBLA, Mexico (AP) -- Alberto Carreon was a home run short of the cycle, driving home three runs as the Pericos de Puebla defeated the Toros de Tijuana 7-5 on Sunday.

Danny Ortiz singled twice with two RBIs for Puebla.

Up 2-1, the Pericos added to their lead in the second inning when Carreon hit a two-run triple and then scored on a single by Ortiz.

The Pericos later tacked on a run in both the third and eighth innings. Nick Torres scored on an error in the third before coming home on a double in the eighth.

Tijuana saw its comeback attempt come up short after Logan Watkins hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning to cut the Puebla lead to 7-5.

Puebla right-hander Gabriel Arias (2-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Michael Mariot (4-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up five runs and three hits over 1 2/3 innings.