Daschbach’s homer leads Aberdeen to 4-3 win over Williamsport

ABERDEEN, Md. (AP) -- Andrew Daschbach hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the Aberdeen IronBirds to a 4-3 win over the Williamsport Crosscutters on Sunday.

The home run by Daschbach scored Toby Welk to give the IronBirds a 4-2 lead.

In the top of the ninth, Williamsport cut into the lead on a walk by Bryson Stott that scored Nate Fassnacht.

Malachi Emond (2-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Adam Leverett (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.