Sports
Porter, Hancock lead the way for Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) -- Logan Porter homered and singled as the Burlington Royals topped the Danville Braves 7-3 on Sunday.
William Hancock doubled twice and singled for Burlington.
Burlington started the scoring in the first inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Jay Charleston advanced to second on a ground out by Jake Means, stole third, and then scored on a single by Vinnie Pasquantino.
After Burlington added two runs in the second, the Braves cut into the deficit in the third inning when Brandon Parker hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Charles Reyes.
The Royals later added two runs in both the fourth and seventh innings. In the fourth, Maikel Garcia and Means both drove in a run, while Porter hit a solo home run in the seventh.
Zack Phillips (2-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Danville starter Tyler Owens (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.
Comments