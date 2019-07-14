Pina’s double leads Oaxaca to 5-2 win over Monterrey

OAXACA, Mexico (AP) -- Orlando Pina hit a bases-clearing double in the third inning, leading the Guerreros de Oaxaca to a 5-2 win over the Sultanes de Monterrey on Sunday.

The double by Pina capped a four-run inning and gave the Guerreros a 4-2 lead after Alonzo Harris hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

The Guerreros tacked on another run in the fourth when Julian Ornelas hit a solo home run.

Oaxaca left-hander Alex Delgado (4-3) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Elian Leyva (4-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing five runs and five hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Despite the loss, Monterrey is 4-2 against Oaxaca this season.