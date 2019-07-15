Hernandez leads DSL Cubs1 to 4-0 win over DSL Pirates1

, (AP) -- Andy Hernandez didn't allow a hit in five innings, leading the DSL Cubs1 over the DSL Pirates1 in a 4-0 win on Monday.

Hernandez struck out three.

All four runs came in the eighth inning, including a double by Yohendrick Pinango that scored Jeinser Brete.

Marco Prieto (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Antonio Gonzalez (2-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

The DSL Pirates1 were held off the scoreboard for the second time this season, while the DSL Cubs1's staff recorded their third shutout of the year.

With the win, DSL Cubs1 improved to 4-1 against DSL Pirates1 this season.