Troike leads GCL Rays to 3-1 win over GCL Twins

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Ben Troike had two hits and scored two runs as the GCL Rays defeated the GCL Twins 3-1 on Monday.

GCL Rays started the scoring in the first inning. After reaching base on a walk, Troike advanced to second on a walk by Oneill Manzueta, went to third on a single by Julio Meza, and then scored on a single by Meza.

After GCL Rays added two runs in the third, the GCL Twins cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Keoni Cavaco hit an RBI single, bringing home Jake Hirabayashi.

Neraldo Catalina (2-0) got the win in relief while GCL Twins starter Donny Breek (1-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.