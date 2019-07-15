Uelmen helps to shut out Lynchburg, Myrtle Beach wins 10-0

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) -- Erich Uelmen and four other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Lynchburg Hillcats 10-0 on Monday.

Uelmen (4-2) went five scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out four and walking two to pick up the win. Evan Mitchell (2-2) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing eight runs and six hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out one and walked three.

Myrtle Beach scored one run in the first on an RBI single by Tyler Durna. The Pelicans scored again in the third inning, when they exploded for nine runs, including two RBI each from Cam Balego and Aramis Ademan.

Balego singled twice, driving in two runs in the win.

The Hillcats were held off the scoreboard for the 12th time this season, while the Pelicans' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.