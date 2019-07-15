Sports
Happ leads Iowa over Okla. City 5-2
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Ian Happ hit a pair of solo homers and three hits as the Iowa Cubs defeated the Oklahoma City Dodgers 5-2 on Monday.
Iowa started the scoring in the first inning when Happ scored on a wild pitch and Mark Zagunis scored on a single.
Okla. City answered in the top of the next frame when Zach Reks hit a solo home run to cut the deficit to one.
The Cubs later added a run in the fifth and two in the seventh. In the fifth, Happ hit a solo home run, while Dixon Machado and Happ hit solo home runs in the seventh.
Iowa right-hander Colin Rea (11-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on four hits over eight innings. Opposing starter Tony Gonsolin (1-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up two runs and two hits over 1 2/3 innings.
With the win, Iowa improved to 6-3 against Okla. City this season.
