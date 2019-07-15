Olivarez, Yalowitz lift Grand Junction over Billings 12-1

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) -- Jack Yalowitz homered and had two hits, driving in two, and Helcris Olivarez pitched five scoreless innings as the Grand Junction Rockies topped the Billings Mustangs 12-1 on Monday.

Olivarez (2-1) allowed three hits while striking out seven and walking one to get the win.

Grand Junction took the lead in the first when it put up four runs, including a single by Reese Berberet that scored Walking Cabrera.

The Rockies later scored in four more innings to finish off the blowout, including three runs in the second and fifth innings. In the second, Colin Simpson drove in two runs and Max George drove in one, while Julio Carreras and Yalowitz drove in one run each in the fifth.

Justin McGregor (0-4) went two innings, allowing seven runs and eight hits in the Pioneer League game. He also struck out one and walked one.