Beard hits walk-off single in 10th, AZL White Sox beats AZL Mariners 5-4

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- James Beard hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning, as the AZL White Sox beat the AZL Mariners 5-4 on Tuesday.

Samil Polanco scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

Freuddy Batista scored on a groundout in the first inning to give the AZL Mariners a 1-0 lead. The AZL White Sox came back to take the lead in the third inning when Jose Rodriguez hit a three-run home run.

AZL Mariners tied the game 4-4 in the seventh when Kevin Santa scored on a passed ball.

Reliever Trey Jeans (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out three over one scoreless inning. Cristhopher Marte (0-1) went one inning, allowing one run and one hit while striking out one in the Arizona League game.