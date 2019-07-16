Hinojosa’s double leads Biloxi to 4-1 win over Chattanooga

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- C.J. Hinojosa hit a run-scoring double in the third inning, leading the Biloxi Shuckers to a 4-1 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

The double by Hinojosa came in the midst of a three-run inning and gave the Shuckers a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Bruce Caldwell hit an RBI double, scoring Hinojosa.

The Shuckers tacked on another run in the sixth when Weston Wilson hit a solo home run.

Biloxi right-hander Bowden Francis (5-6) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Wyatt Strahan (0-2) took the loss in the Southern League game after allowing three runs and four hits over three innings.

The Shuckers swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 8-0.