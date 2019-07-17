Cincinnati to visit Chicago Wednesday

Cincinnati Reds (43-49, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (51-44, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Sonny Gray (5-5, 3.42 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 112 strikeouts) Cubs: Yu Darvish (2-4, 4.72 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 119 strikeouts)

The Cubs are 19-17 against NL Central teams. Chicago's team on-base percentage of .333 is seventh in the majors. Kris Bryant leads the club with an OBP of .398.

The Reds are 19-22 in division matchups. The Cincinnati pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.87, Tyler Mahle paces the staff with a mark of 4.92. The Cubs won the last meeting 4-3. Steve Cishek earned his third victory and Robel Garcia went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Chicago. Raisel Iglesias registered his eighth loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 49 extra base hits and is batting .285. Kyle Schwarber is 8-for-39 with four doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 40 extra base hits and is batting .246. Yasiel Puig is 16-for-39 with two doubles, five home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .277 batting average, 3.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Reds: 5-5, .264 batting average, 4.58 ERA, outscored by two runs

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 60-day IL (hand), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Cole Hamels: 10-day IL (oblique), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Carl Edwards Jr.: 10-day IL (shoulder), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist), Willson Contreras: 10-day IL (strained foot muscle).

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 60-day IL (back), Amir Garrett: 10-day IL (lat), Curt Casali: day-to-day (knee), Tucker Barnhart: 10-day IL (oblique).