Crook’s triple leads Louisville to 8-1 win over Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) -- Narciso Crook hit a three-run triple in the seventh inning, leading the Louisville Bats to an 8-1 win over the Pawtucket Red Sox on Wednesday.

The triple by Crook started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Bats a 4-1 lead. Later in the inning, Stuart Turner hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Scott Schebler.

Brad Markey (2-3) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Domingo Tapia (2-2) took the loss in the International League game.

Rusney Castillo doubled and singled, also stealing a base for the Red Sox.

Despite the loss, Pawtucket is 4-2 against Louisville this season.