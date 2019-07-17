AZL Indians Red beats AZL Angels 7-4

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Yainer Diaz and Joe Naranjo scored on an error in the first inning, leading the AZL Indians Red to a 7-4 win over the AZL Angels on Thursday.

The play capped a three-run inning and gave the AZL Indians Red a 3-1 lead after Diaz hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

After AZL Indians Red added two runs in the fifth, the AZL Angels cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Trent Deveaux hit a two-run home run and Julio De La Cruz hit an RBI double.

The AZL Indians Red added to their lead in the seventh when Christian Cairo and Naranjo scored on an error.

Miguel Vinicio (2-1) got the win in relief while AZL Angels starter Stiward Aquino (0-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game.