Collins’ single leads AZL Royals to 6-2 win over AZL Indians Blue

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Darryl Collins hit a run-scoring single in the third inning, leading the AZL Royals to a 6-2 win over the AZL Indians Blue on Thursday. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the AZL Indians Blue.

The single by Collins capped a two-run inning and gave the AZL Royals a 3-2 lead after Xavier Fernandez hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

The AZL Royals later added single runs in the fourth, sixth and eighth innings to secure the victory.

Luis Barroso (2-0) got the win with 4 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while AZL Indians Blue starter Diarlin Jimenez (1-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.