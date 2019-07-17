Flores’ homer leads Dos Laredos to 5-4 win over Oaxaca

NUEVO LAREDO, Mexico (AP) -- Rudy Flores hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning, leading the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos to a 5-4 win over the Guerreros de Oaxaca on Wednesday.

The home run by Flores scored Beder Gutierrez and Jose Martinez and was the game's last scoring play.

Oaxaca took a 4-0 lead behind solo homers by Erick Rodriguez and Alonzo Harris. Dos Laredos answered in the fifth inning when Juan Martinez hit a sacrifice fly and Josh Rodriguez hit an RBI double.

Edwin Salas (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Pedro Rodriguez (6-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

E. Rodriguez homered and doubled, driving home two runs for the Guerreros. Harris homered and doubled.