Smith, Bishop lead the way for Salem-Keizer

KEIZER, Ore. (AP) -- Armani Smith doubled and singled twice, also stealing two bases as the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes beat the Boise Hawks 7-2 on Wednesday.

Hunter Bishop homered and singled with two runs for Salem-Keizer.

Trailing 3-1 in the fifth, Boise cut into the lead when Bladimir Restituyo hit a solo home run.

Salem-Keizer answered in the bottom of the frame when Simon Whiteman scored on a single and Yorlis Rodriguez scored on an error.

Tyler Schimpf (3-0) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Boise starter Breiling Eusebio (1-3) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

With the win, Salem-Keizer improved to 5-2 against Boise this season.