Lee, Krizan lift Binghamton over Akron 7-2

AKRON, Ohio (AP) -- Jason Krizan homered and had four hits, driving in two, and Zach Lee allowed just five hits over six innings as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies topped the Akron RubberDucks 7-2 on Thursday.

Lee (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked two while allowing one run.

Binghamton started the scoring in the second when it crossed the plate for three runs, including a solo home run by David Thompson.

The RubberDucks cut into the deficit in the third inning when Logan Ice scored on a groundout.

The Rumble Ponies later added two runs in the fourth and one in the sixth and eighth to secure the victory.

Adam Scott (3-1) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing six runs and eight hits while walking one in the Eastern League game.

With the win, Binghamton improved to 8-3 against Akron this season.