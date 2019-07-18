Castro’s double leads Toledo to 8-5 win over Durham

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) -- Willi Castro hit a two-run double in the seventh inning, leading the Toledo Mud Hens to an 8-5 win over the Durham Bulls on Thursday.

The double by Castro, part of a three-run inning, gave the Mud Hens a 5-3 lead before Jacob Robson hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Mud Hens later tacked on two runs in the eighth when Danny Woodrow hit an RBI single and then scored on a walk by JaCoby Jones to secure the victory.

John Schreiber (5-4) got the win in relief while Durham starter Aaron Slegers (4-5) took the loss in the International League game.

Matt Duffy singled four times for the Bulls.