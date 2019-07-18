Massey leads Burlington to 4-1 win over Bluefield

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) -- Burle Dixon scored when Michael Massey was hit with a pitch in the seventh inning, leading the Burlington Royals to a 4-1 win over the Bluefield Blue Jays on Thursday.

The hit batsman, part of a two-run inning, gave the Royals a 2-1 lead before Vinnie Pasquantino hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

The Royals tacked on another run in the eighth when William Hancock scored on an error.

Zack Phillips (3-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Juan Acosta (2-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Davis Schneider doubled and singled for the Blue Jays.