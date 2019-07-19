Pulisic makes 1st appearance for Chelsea, in exhibition

Christian Pulisic made his first appearance for Chelsea, entering in the 65th minute of a 1-0 exhibition loss to Kawasaki Frontale in Yokohama, Japan, on Friday.

The 20-year-old American midfielder was acquired by Chelsea in January from Borussia Dortmund for a 64 million euro (then $73 million) transfer fee, then loaned back to the German club for the remainder of the season.

He missed Chelsea's first two preseason games under new manager Frank Lampard after playing for the U.S. in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, which ended July 7. Pulisic replaced English midfielder Mason Mount and played wide right and later and wide left in the Blues' 4-2-3-1 formation.

Leandro Damiao scored on a header in the 86th minute.

Chelsea opens the Premier League season at Manchester United on Aug. 11.