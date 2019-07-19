Soriano, Edwards lead Clinton to 3-2 win over Great Lakes

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -- Evan Edwards homered and had two hits, and George Soriano allowed just six hits over 7 2/3 innings as the Clinton LumberKings topped the Great Lakes Loons 3-2 on Friday.

Soriano (3-6) allowed two runs while striking out six and walking three to pick up the win.

Great Lakes got on the board first in the third inning when Luke Heyer hit an RBI triple and then scored on a wild pitch.

After Clinton scored a run in the fourth when Connor Scott scored on a double play, the LumberKings took the lead for good with two runs in the fifth inning. Edwards hit a solo home run en route to the one-run lead.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Zach Willeman (1-3) went four innings, allowing three runs and seven hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out one and walked two.