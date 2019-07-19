Castillo’s single leads Pawtucket to 4-3 win over Charlotte

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) -- Rusney Castillo hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Pawtucket Red Sox to a 4-3 win over the Charlotte Knights on Friday.

The single by Castillo scored Gorkys Hernandez and Chris Owings to break a scoreless tie.

After Pawtucket added two runs in the sixth on a home run by Bryce Brentz, the Knights cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Yermin Mercedes hit a two-run single and Paulo Orlando hit an RBI single.

Pawtucket starter Josh A. Smith (4-2) picked up the win after allowing just two hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Hector Santiago (3-4) took the loss in the International League game after allowing four runs and eight hits over six innings.