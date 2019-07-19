Groshans’ sac fly leads Lowell to 6-5 win over Tri-City

TROY, N.Y. (AP) -- Jaxx Groshans drove in Gilberto Jimenez with a sacrifice fly in the first inning, leading the Lowell Spinners to a 6-5 win over the Tri-City ValleyCats on Friday. With the victory, the Spinners swept the three-game series.

The sacrifice fly by Groshans started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Spinners a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Alex Erro scored when a runner was thrown out.

The Spinners added to their lead in the third when Nick Decker hit a two-run home run.

Tri-City saw its comeback attempt come up short after Wilyer Abreu scored on an error in the eighth inning to cut the Lowell lead to 6-5.

Lowell starter Bryan Lucas (3-2) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jayson Schroeder (0-4) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after allowing four runs and one hit while only recording two outs.

Lowell took advantage of some erratic Tri-City pitching, drawing a season-high eight walks in its victory.

Lowell remains undefeated against Tri-City this season at 6-0.