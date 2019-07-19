Marte, Unroe lead the way for Gwinnett

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) -- Luis Marte doubled and singled twice, driving home two runs as the Gwinnett Stripers beat the Rochester Red Wings 8-4 on Friday.

Riley Unroe homered and singled with two runs for Gwinnett.

Gwinnett started the scoring in the first inning when Alex Jackson hit a two-run home run.

After Gwinnett added two runs, the Red Wings tied the game with four runs in the sixth inning, including a two-run home run by Jaylin Davis and a solo home run by Jimmy Kerrigan.

The Stripers took the lead for good in the sixth when Marte hit an RBI single, scoring Pedro Florimon.

Jason Creasy (3-1) got the win in relief while Rochester starter Drew Hutchison (6-6) took the loss in the International League game.

Davis homered and singled, driving in two runs for the Red Wings.