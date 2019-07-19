Rodriguez, Carter lift Monclova over Monterrey 12-2

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) -- Ricky Rodriguez homered twice and singled, driving home four runs and scoring a couple as the Acereros del Norte beat the Sultanes de Monterrey 12-2 on Friday.

Chris Carter homered and doubled with four RBIs and a couple of runs for Monclova.

Monclova scored in six different innings in the victory, including the sixth, when Carter and Rodriguez hit three-run home runs.

Monclova starter Conor Harber (1-0) picked up the win after allowing just three hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Dallas Martinez (0-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and nine hits over 5 1/3 innings.

For the Sultanes, Felix Perez homered and singled, driving home two runs.

Despite the loss, Monterrey is 5-2 against Monclova this season.