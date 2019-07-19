Robertson’s single leads Vancouver to 7-2 win over Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Will Robertson hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the Vancouver Canadians to a 7-2 win over the Spokane Indians on Friday.

The single by Robertson started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Canadians a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Brett Wright drew a bases-loaded walk and Robertson and Jesus Lopez scored on an error.

Jared DiCesare (1-0) got the win in relief while Spokane starter Theo McDowell (1-3) took the loss in the Northwest League game.