Bumpass, Callihan lead the way for Greeneville

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) -- AJ Bumpass doubled three times, scoring two runs as the Greeneville Reds topped the Princeton Rays 9-2 on Saturday.

Tyler Callihan homered and doubled with four RBIs for Greeneville.

Down 3-0 in the first, Princeton cut into the lead when Diego Infante hit a solo home run.

The Reds extended their lead in the fourth inning when Ivan Johnson hit a three-run triple.

The Reds later added a run in the fifth and two in the seventh. In the fifth, Callihan hit an RBI double, while Garrett Wolforth and Callihan both drove in a run in the seventh.

Greeneville southpaw Jose Salvador (2-3) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Matthew Peguero (3-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and eight hits over 4 1/3 innings.

Kevin Melendez singled three times for the Rays.