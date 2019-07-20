Sports
Bumpass, Callihan lead the way for Greeneville
PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) -- AJ Bumpass doubled three times, scoring two runs as the Greeneville Reds topped the Princeton Rays 9-2 on Saturday.
Tyler Callihan homered and doubled with four RBIs for Greeneville.
Down 3-0 in the first, Princeton cut into the lead when Diego Infante hit a solo home run.
The Reds extended their lead in the fourth inning when Ivan Johnson hit a three-run triple.
The Reds later added a run in the fifth and two in the seventh. In the fifth, Callihan hit an RBI double, while Garrett Wolforth and Callihan both drove in a run in the seventh.
Greeneville southpaw Jose Salvador (2-3) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Matthew Peguero (3-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and eight hits over 4 1/3 innings.
Kevin Melendez singled three times for the Rays.
