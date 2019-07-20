Howard leads Clearwater to 3-0 win over St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Spencer Howard allowed just two hits over six innings, leading the Clearwater Threshers over the St. Lucie Mets in a 3-0 win on Saturday. The Threshers snapped a seven-game losing streak with the victory.

Howard (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out four.

All three runs came in the fifth inning. Clearwater got on the board first when Dalton Guthrie scored on a sacrifice fly by Nick Maton. The Threshers added to their lead when Rodolfo Duran hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Matt Vierling.

Tylor Megill (0-1) went five innings, allowing three runs and seven hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out four and walked two.

The Mets were held off the scoreboard for the eighth time this season, while the Threshers' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.

With the win, Clearwater improved to 6-3 against St. Lucie this season.