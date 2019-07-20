Skole’s homer leads Charlotte to 7-5 win over Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) -- Matt Skole hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Charlotte Knights to a 7-5 win over the Pawtucket Red Sox on Saturday.

The home run by Skole capped a four-run inning and gave the Knights a 6-3 lead after Charlie Tilson hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Knights tacked on another run in the sixth when Seby Zavala hit a solo home run.

Pawtucket saw its comeback attempt come up short after Chris Owings hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning to cut the Charlotte lead to 7-5.

Jordan Guerrero (3-7) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Pawtucket starter Kyle Hart (5-4) took the loss in the International League game.

Owings homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Red Sox.