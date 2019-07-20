West Virginia beats Auburn 8-3

AUBURN, N.Y. (AP) -- Nick Patten scored on a groundout in the third inning, leading the West Virginia Black Bears to an 8-3 win over the Auburn Doubledays on Saturday.

Patten scored on the play to give the Black Bears a 1-0 lead after he reached base on an error and advanced to third on a double by Ethan Paul.

The Black Bears later added two runs in the sixth and five in the seventh. In the sixth, Blake Sabol and Kyle Wilkie hit RBI singles, while Matt Gorski scored on a passed ball and Wilkie scored when a runner was thrown out in the seventh.

West Virginia starter Will Kobos (1-3) picked up the win after allowing just three hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Rafael Gomez (1-2) took the tough loss in the New York-Penn League game after giving up one run and four hits over five innings.