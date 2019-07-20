Edwards’ home run leads Clinton over Lansing in 10 innings

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Evan Edwards hit a two-run home run in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Clinton LumberKings to a 5-4 win over the Lansing Lugnuts on Saturday.

The home run by Edwards scored Christopher Torres.

In the bottom of the inning, Lansing scored on a single by Gabriel Moreno that brought home Tanner Kirwer. However, the rally ended when Zach Wolf struck Jake Brodt out to end the game.

The LumberKings tied the game 3-3 in the eighth when Connor Scott scored on a groundout as part of a two-run inning.

Wolf (4-1) got the win in relief while Cre Finfrock (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

For the Lugnuts, D.J. Neal singled twice, also stealing a base.