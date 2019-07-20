Strong leads Bowling Green to 3-2 win over Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) -- Alan Strong hurled seven scoreless innings, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods over the Quad Cities River Bandits in a 3-2 win on Saturday.

Strong (7-4) allowed three hits while striking out six and walking two to get the win.

Bowling Green started the scoring in the first inning when Chris Betts hit a two-run home run.

After Bowling Green added a run in the second on a triple by Izzy Wilson, the River Bandits cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Ramiro Rodriguez hit a sacrifice fly and Oscar Campos hit an RBI single.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lupe Chavez (0-1) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and seven hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out three and walked four.