Winaker’s double leads St. Lucie to 6-3 win over Clearwater

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Matt Winaker hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the St. Lucie Mets to a 6-3 win over the Clearwater Threshers on Sunday.

The double by Winaker scored Carlos Cortes and Jeremy Vasquez to give the Mets a 4-3 lead.

The Mets later tacked on a run in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Cortes hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Hansel Moreno, while Manny Rodriguez hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Thomas McIlraith (2-3) got the win in relief while Oscar Marcelino (2-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.