Freeman’s single leads Potomac to 4-3 win over Fayetteville

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) -- Cole Freeman hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the Potomac Nationals to a 4-3 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Sunday.

The single by Freeman capped a three-run inning and gave the Nationals a 4-2 lead after Omar Meregildo drew a bases-loaded walk earlier in the inning.

In the top of the ninth, Fayetteville cut into the lead on a solo home run by Scott Schreiber.

Potomac southpaw Nick Raquet (6-8) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on just four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Nivaldo Rodriguez (3-4) took the loss in the Carolina League game after allowing four runs and five hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Woodpeckers, Miguelangel Sierra homered and singled, scoring two runs.

With the win, Potomac improved to 11-5 against Fayetteville this season.