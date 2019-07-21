Sports
Freeman’s single leads Potomac to 4-3 win over Fayetteville
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) -- Cole Freeman hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the Potomac Nationals to a 4-3 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Sunday.
The single by Freeman capped a three-run inning and gave the Nationals a 4-2 lead after Omar Meregildo drew a bases-loaded walk earlier in the inning.
In the top of the ninth, Fayetteville cut into the lead on a solo home run by Scott Schreiber.
Potomac southpaw Nick Raquet (6-8) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on just four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Nivaldo Rodriguez (3-4) took the loss in the Carolina League game after allowing four runs and five hits over 5 2/3 innings.
For the Woodpeckers, Miguelangel Sierra homered and singled, scoring two runs.
With the win, Potomac improved to 11-5 against Fayetteville this season.
Comments