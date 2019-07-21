Torres leads Puebla to 8-6 win over Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Nick Torres homered and had two hits, driving in two as the Pericos de Puebla topped the Diablos Rojos del Mexico 8-6 in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Puebla started the scoring in the second inning when Torres hit a solo home run and Yefri Perez hit an RBI triple.

Trailing 7-3, the Diablos Rojos cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Emmanuel Avila hit a two-run home run.

The Pericos tacked on another run in the seventh when Enrique Osorio scored on a double play.

Mexico saw its comeback attempt come up short after Japhet Amador hit a solo home run in the seventh inning to cut the Puebla lead to 8-6.

Braulio Torres-Perez (2-1) got the win in relief while Mexico starter Patrick Johnson (8-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Amador homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Diablos Rojos.