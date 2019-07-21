Enright’s homer leads Hickory to 5-3 win over Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) -- Kole Enright hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning, leading the Hickory Crawdads to a 5-3 win over the Hagerstown Suns on Sunday.

The home run by Enright, part of a four-run inning, gave the Crawdads a 4-3 lead before Josh Jung hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Lucas Jacobsen (1-2) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Chandler Day (2-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

For the Suns, Jackson Cluff doubled and singled twice.