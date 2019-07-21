Tuck scores winning run, Connecticut beats Brooklyn 3-2 in walk-off finish

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) -- Avery Tuck scored the winning run on a forceout in the ninth inning, as the Connecticut Tigers topped the Brooklyn Cyclones 3-2 on Sunday.

Tuck scored the game-winning run after he entered the game as a pinch runner.

Earlier in the inning, Corey Joyce singled, scoring Ryan Kreidler to tie the game 2-2.

The Tigers cut the deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh when Joyce scored on a groundout.

Raul De Los Reyes (3-2) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Brian Metoyer (2-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Jake Mangum doubled and singled twice for the Cyclones.