Avelino, Shaw lead Sacramento to 6-5 win over Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -- Abiatal Avelino hit a two-run homer in the third inning, and Chris Shaw homered as the Sacramento River Cats beat the Tacoma Rainiers 6-5 on Sunday. With the victory, the River Cats swept the three-game series.

The home run by Avelino scored Levi Michael to give the River Cats a 2-1 lead.

Trailing 6-3, the Rainiers cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Tim Lopes hit a two-run home run.

Sacramento starter Enderson Franco (5-4) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Mike Wright Jr. (0-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed four runs and three hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Lopes homered and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for the Rainiers.

Sacramento improved to 10-3 against Tacoma this season.