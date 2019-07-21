Sports
Avelino, Shaw lead Sacramento to 6-5 win over Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -- Abiatal Avelino hit a two-run homer in the third inning, and Chris Shaw homered as the Sacramento River Cats beat the Tacoma Rainiers 6-5 on Sunday. With the victory, the River Cats swept the three-game series.
The home run by Avelino scored Levi Michael to give the River Cats a 2-1 lead.
Trailing 6-3, the Rainiers cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Tim Lopes hit a two-run home run.
Sacramento starter Enderson Franco (5-4) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Mike Wright Jr. (0-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed four runs and three hits over 3 1/3 innings.
Lopes homered and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for the Rainiers.
Sacramento improved to 10-3 against Tacoma this season.
