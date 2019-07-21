Deglan’s homer leads Trenton to 7-2 win over Hartford

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Kellin Deglan hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Trenton Thunder to a 7-2 win over the Hartford Yard Goats on Sunday.

The home run by Deglan capped a four-run inning and gave the Thunder a 4-0 lead after Hoy Jun Park hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

Park tripled and doubled, driving home three runs for Trenton.

Trenton starter Nick Nelson (4-2) picked up the win after allowing three hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Antonio Santos (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and eight hits over 3 2/3 innings.